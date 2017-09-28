Revisiting Anthony Bourdain’s No Reservations in Chicago

The Chicago episode of No Reservations first aired on February 2nd, 2009. While Anthony Bourdain has revisited the city in both The Layover and Parts Unknown, nothing quite beats the magic of that first episode.

Early in the episode, Bourdain references the Cubs not “winning a series in like a millennium.” So you know more than a few things have changed in this city. But what exactly has changed in the dining scene?

Well, everything and nothing. Some restaurants are still around and some have expanded operations. But some have closed and some of the people Anthony talked to have even passed away.





From blue-collar joints to white-tablecloth dining rooms, here’s a look back at Anthony’s five days in Chicago on No Reservations.

The episode begins with takes on cuisine that most are familiar with in Chicago: junk food. But Anthony wouldn’t be content with the tourist traps downtown. No way.

Instead of the Chicago-style hot dog, Bourdain heads to Fat Johnnie’s near 73rd and Western Ave. for the Mother-In-Law: a Tom-Tom tamale in a bun topped with chili. He doesn’t seem too impressed but that shouldn’t stop you from finding one for yourself.

Next stop is in the northern suburb of Morton Grove to Burt’s Place, a deep dish spot that made the New York purist change his mind after tasting fresh ingredients prepared to order and meeting the no-bull demeanor of the restaurant’s namesake. Sadly, Burt Katz passed away last year, but the restaurant is still going strong.

Back to the South Side for Calumet Fisheries, the legendary shack on 95th near the Indiana border popularized by the Blues Brothers. Bourdain enjoys the smoked fish curbside the way real Chicagoans do it. This is one place that ain’t going anywhere.

From here, things take a step up. Bourdain meets with Homaro Cantu at his restaurant MOTO in the West Loop. Cantu was known as one of molecular gastronomy’s badboys for making dishes that look disgusting but taste delicious. In another tragic turn since the episode’s airing, Cantu took his own life in 2015.

While not everything has been perfect or uplifting in Chicago’s dining scene there is at least this moment that stands out as most memorable of almost anything Bourdain has ever recorded or written.

“Holy shit this is just batshit fucking nuts,” Bourdain said after taking a bite of the Three Little Pigs sandwich at the Silver Palm while sitting across the booth from Mancow. Inside the 1947 railroad dining car, he tells the restaurant’s owner he just ate “the greatest sandwich in America.”

At the time of the episode “chef’s chef” Laurant Gras had just opened the upscale L20. The French-born chef left the restaurant in 2010 and L20 closed at the end of 2014. Gras has since taken to consulting, doing pop-ups and collaborations, primarily in New York City.

Oh Hot Doug’s. Gone but in no way forgotten. Another restaurant that closed in 2014, Doug Sohn has been busy ever since, serving sausages at the Wrigley bleachers and collaborating with Piece on a pizza. Lack of a brick-and-mortar location doesn’t mean Sohn is anywhere near retirement.

Finally, we meet what would turn out turned into a future empire of the Chicago dining scene. Bourdain eats a backyard meal with Paul Kahan, who then was the owner of avec and Blackbird and was about to open Publican. Since then, he and his One Off Hospitality have run the Violet Hour, Big Star, Dove’s Luncheonette, Nico Osteria and multiple variations on Publican.

One thing that hasn’t changed is the discussion about Chicago food and making customers feel welcome. While a fine dining boom has hit its peak in Chicago, there have been plenty of places like Bourdain calls the middle ground, the type of cuisine that has made Kahan and One Off so successful and that will continue to make Chicago a food city to contend with anywhere else in the world.