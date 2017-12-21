The FBI has put out an alert for a fugitive that has connections to Chicago. Eric Bills is wanted in connection to a 2016 shooting in Milwaukee and should be considered armed and dangerous.





Per the FBI:

Eric Bills is wanted in connection with the September 29, 2016, homicide of a man whom Bills allegedly shot multiple times in the city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as a result of an argument over a woman. Bills drove to the victim’s location, exited his vehicle and allegedly shot the 36-year-old male victim in the street, multiple times. Bills then re-entered his vehicle and drove away. The victim was unarmed at the time of the shooting. Bills has not been seen in Milwaukee since that incident, and he may have fled the state.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel originally reported on the story in 2016.

In October 2016 he was charged with first degree reckless homicide and a federal arrest warrant was issued in August of this year after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid persecution.

Bills can be recognized by “the following tattoos: a cross and flower and scroll with the name “Catherine” on his right upper arm (displayed above); praying hands, a rosary, and “Only God can judge me” on the lower right arm; “root of all evil” and a picture of Ben Franklin with horns on his lower left arm; and the name “Darlene” on the right side of his neck (displayed above). Also, each ear is pierced once.”

In addition to Wisconsin and Illinois, Bills has connections to Tennessee. The FBI is offering $10,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of Eric Bills.

Any information can be directed to the FBI Chicago office or can be submitted anonymously online.