Menu
Samer Attar Read this Next

Chicago surgeon risks life to save Syrian civil war victims daily
Advertisement

With rideshare apps causing worsening traffic in a city already swarmed with the honking and yelling of impatient drivers, the city of Chicago has decided to implement a tax fee to those rides in an effort to combat the increased usage and get people back to public transportation.


Mayor Rahm Emanuel proposed the fee along with the idea that funds raised from it go to public transportation since many seem to prefer the rideshare apps over options like the L, according to CityLab.

RELATED: Rahm claims Uber and Lyft costing Chicago taxpayers millions

According to their most recent rider report, the CTA has serviced a decreased population since July of last year. The number of rides reported has seen a 4 percent decrease, leaving the city to lose money as well.

Rideshare users already had to pay a 52 cent fee, but just before Thanksgiving the Chicago city council approved a 15 cent increase to this tax bringing users to a grand total of 67 cents per ride. While the first fee was initiated in 2015, this is the first increase applied to fund public transportation.

Operating under the assumption that companies like Uber and Lyft are worsening traffic, most studies which point to this result do not give clear indications on the actual effects of rideshare. A study conducted by Ziru Li, Yili Hong  and Zhongju Zhang, all professors at Arizona State University, actually showed empirical evidence of the opposite; that Uber decreases traﬃc congestion in urban areas.

RELATED: Chance the Rapper teams up with ride share company for CPS

Regardless of what the studies show, the increase has been implemented and the CTA will have to determine how the money should be distributed. The city has plans to further increase the tax another 5 cents in 2019 when it is expected to raise $30 million, $14 million more than it is expected to raise in 2018 as is.

Photo by Getty Images / Tim Boyle

CTA director of strategic planning and policy Leah Mooney said the money will be used not only to fix current issues, but also to modernize and update the 125-year-old rail system. Money will be directed at fixing slow zones, improving signals and tracks, adding rider capacity with wider platforms and longer trains and improving overall customer service.

Rideshare tax rising in Chicago and expected to rise again in near future AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File
Samantha Malone About the author:
Sam is a a 19-year-old Chicago-based writer who spends her free time working on music. She is a passionate writer interested in entertainment. At any time of day, Sam can be found writing or working on her new music.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Chicago surgeon risks life to save Syrian civil war victims daily

Chicago surgeon risks life to save Syrian civil war victims daily

Former “TODAY” anchor hospitalized after nasty accident on the golf course

Former “TODAY” anchor hospitalized after nasty accident on the golf course

Scientists say Galveston Bay’s dolphins are suffering from the damage done by Harvey

Scientists say Galveston Bay’s dolphins are suffering from the damage done by Harvey

Duchess Catherine sends well wishes to brother-in-law Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle

Duchess Catherine sends well wishes to brother-in-law Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle

I made a major mistake while preparing these sandwiches — but I think it made them taste even better

I made a major mistake while preparing these sandwiches — but I think it made them taste even better

Stories You Might Like

Chicago surgeon risks life to save Syrian civil war victims daily
Rare Chicago

Chicago surgeon risks life to save Syrian civil war victims daily

,
The Bears’s own John Thierry passes away at early age of 46
Rare Chicago

The Bears’s own John Thierry passes away at early age of 46

,
Police release photo of CTA theft suspect
Rare Chicago

Police release photo of CTA theft suspect

Visually impaired Chicago workers make clocks sold at local Targets
Rare Chicago

Visually impaired Chicago workers make clocks sold at local Targets

,
Advertisement