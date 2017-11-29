In January, Rizzo wants to fundraise through his foundation to donate $150,000 to his Parkland, Florida high school to cover half of the cost of a state-of-the-art lighting system at the newly named Anthony Rizzo Field.





The announcement was made on Monday and a date has already been set – Jan 25th to be exact – called “A Night Under the Lights with Anthony Rizzo” at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts. The 21 and older fundraiser will be 21 and over and will boast food, entertainment and of course, a Q&A with Rizzo.

“I owe the first start of my career to those who taught me the fundamental baseball skills I needed to become the player I am today,” said Rizzo, “Without the help of my coaches, I don’t know if I would have had this much success. I am grateful for the support and encouragement they gave me when I needed it the most.”

This is not the first, nor do we expect this to be the last time Rizzo has sent his success to his hometown. Last year, the same school honored him with an award during his annual Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation Walk-Off for Cancer charity 5K, held in Parkland.

Rizzo is now focusing on helping his alma mater, Majory Stoneman Douglas High School’s baseball team as the games can’t be played in the evening thanks to lighting resctrtictions in the ballpark — and as you can imagine, it makes it difficult to schedule games with other local teams as well as play full length games.

“When I heard the team needed stadium lights to help improve safety and play for the students, I immediately offered my help,” said Rizzo.

To purchase tickets and sponsor packages, the fundraiser will go on sale Nov. 27.