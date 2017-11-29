Menu
the bean Read this Next

This Chinese sculpture looks just like the Chicago Bean
Advertisement

In January, Rizzo wants to fundraise through his foundation to donate $150,000 to his Parkland, Florida high school to cover half of the cost of a state-of-the-art lighting system at the newly named Anthony Rizzo Field.


The announcement was made on Monday and a date has already been set – Jan 25th to be exact – called “A Night Under the Lights with Anthony Rizzo” at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts. The 21 and older fundraiser will be 21 and over and will boast food, entertainment and of course, a Q&A with Rizzo.

RELATED: Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo wins Roberto Clemente Award and gets emotional

“I owe the first start of my career to those who taught me the fundamental baseball skills I needed to become the player I am today,” said Rizzo, “Without the help of my coaches, I don’t know if I would have had this much success. I am grateful for the support and encouragement they gave me when I needed it the most.”

This is not the first, nor do we expect this to be the last time Rizzo has sent his success to his hometown. Last year, the same school honored him with an award during his annual Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation Walk-Off for Cancer charity 5K, held in Parkland.

RELATED: Chicago Cubs’ Twitter uses Anthony Rizzo home run to respond to Hawk Harrelson

Rizzo is now focusing on helping his alma mater, Majory Stoneman Douglas High School’s baseball team as the games can’t be played in the evening thanks to lighting resctrtictions in the ballpark — and as you can imagine, it makes it difficult to schedule games with other local teams as well as play full length games.

“When I heard the team needed stadium lights to help improve safety and play for the students, I immediately offered my help,” said Rizzo.

To purchase tickets and sponsor packages, the fundraiser will go on sale Nov. 27.

Rizzo donates again and can we just agree he’s the best human? Photo by Getty Images /Dilip Vishwanat
Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A Hollywood icon made an unpopular comment about sexual harassment, and the Internet went after her

A Hollywood icon made an unpopular comment about sexual harassment, and the Internet went after her

Video: Northwest Indiana teacher charged with felony after allegedly snorting cocaine in classroom

Video: Northwest Indiana teacher charged with felony after allegedly snorting cocaine in classroom

The identity of Vladimir Putin’s daughter has finally been confirmed, and we have a photo to prove it

The identity of Vladimir Putin’s daughter has finally been confirmed, and we have a photo to prove it

A relative of the world’s most beloved royal has been fined for acting “like a nasty drunk”

A relative of the world’s most beloved royal has been fined for acting “like a nasty drunk”

Fan favorite sings “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” on “The Voice” and absolutely slays it

Fan favorite sings “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” on “The Voice” and absolutely slays it

This Chinese sculpture looks just like the Chicago Bean
Rare Chicago

This Chinese sculpture looks just like the Chicago Bean

,
Lake Forest business giant donates $100k to Pro-Roy Moore fund
Rare Chicago

Lake Forest business giant donates $100k to Pro-Roy Moore fund

,
Puerto Rican refugee children enrolled in public schools so they don’t fall behind
Rare Chicago

Puerto Rican refugee children enrolled in public schools so they don’t fall behind

,
Pastor uses Israeli trauma treatment to help gun violence victims
Rare Chicago

Pastor uses Israeli trauma treatment to help gun violence victims

,
Advertisement