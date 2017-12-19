…So we are pretty sure the Chicago Cub’s Anthony Rizzo just scored all the bases and won a wife.

On Sunday, Rizzo posted to Instagram of himself in a tuxedo with his fiance’ Emily Vakos and oh, it gets more adorable…





RELATED: Anthony Rizzo wins Marvin Miller award voted on by peers

The caption you ask? Yes, the caption. The caption totally gives it away…..are you ready for this cuteness overload? Drumroll please…

The caption reads: “What a weekend” along with the heart eyed emoji.

HEART EYED EMOJI PEOPLE. Things. are. getting.serious. It’s official, I mean — right?!

It appears the picture location is Orlando, Florida — not that we are creepin’ but isn’t that a city where lovebirds go to romance each other on the beach? MARRIAGE I SAY!

RELATED: Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo wins Roberto Clemente Award and gets emotional

But, there’s technically nothing official saying they actually DID get married.

But like most rumors — we are not sure of them and just because he is wearing a tux and he has a fiance AND they’re on a beach [which is preeeetty convincing if you ask me] the rumor is unconfirmed.

According to WGN9 as well as previous interviews, the couple said they were planning to get married next year.

Decide for yourself and comment below if you think it’s official or no. My vote? He totally scored.