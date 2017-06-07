Rizzo thanks crowd for latest Cubs victory

With another win at their feet and a Rizzo home run to thank for it, Cubs infielder Anthony Rizzo said the home crowd is to thank for the recent success the Cubs have had this season.

The game was a clean sweep after Rizzo hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning bringing a 10-2 victory against the Marlins. Their home winning streak continues after a few rough games on the road, and Rizzo told CSN the home crowd deserves some of the credit.

“Home cooking. I think it’s the fans here at Wrigley,” Rizzo said when asked what makes the difference between the games on the road and at home. “We’ll figure it out on the road, but it’s really nice to play at home in front of these fans out here at Wrigley Field.”

The crowd could be heard chanting “Go Cubs Go” as the boys celebrated another win, giving them confidence to attack the rest of the season.

While Rizzo credited the home crowd, Joe Maddon told the Tribune their success simply comes from them finding their place again. He said the guys are getting back into their groove and settling in behind the dugout and on the field.

“The feeling is a little bit different behind the dugout since we’ve been back home,” Maddon told the Tribune. “The guys are starting to feel it more. It’s a little reminiscent of the past two years, and it’s a good thing.”

While Maddon thinks it’s a bond, and Rizzo thinks it’s the crowd, it was Rizzo’s home run that got the Cubs on the board, and everything seemed to go smoothly from there.