Chicago’s iconic Rock n’ Roll McDonald’s will soon lose its music theme and just be another McDonald’s.

According to a WGN report as well as the Chicago Tribune, the River North hot spot will close next week for a major overhaul in regards to remodeling.





RELATED: A gang of foul-mouthed Ronald McDonalds storm into Burger King and serve up some insults

When it reopens in the spring, the news outlet reported it will no longer have the rock and roll theme. In the spring, the McDonald’s will completely do away with the rock theme.

They will be moving towards a more modern interior with self-order kiosks as well as table service, according to the WGN report.

RELATED: Is it possible to eat healthy at McDonalds? These are your best options

all part of McDonald’s ‘experience of the future’ plan that aims to attract customers with an improved dining experience,” The Tribune reports.

According to the news outlet, it is part of McDonald’s ‘experience of the future’ plan to attract customers with an elevated experience.

“All I can share right now is, I am tremendously excited about this remodel,” franchise owner, Nick Karavites said in an email according to the news outlet. “I’m most excited to reopen and share this amazing restaurant with all of my customers.”

To visit one of the oldest McDonald’s in the U.S. scroll below to take a tour, courtesy of McDonald’s.