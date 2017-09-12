This Romanian photographer captures Chicago from angles you’ve never seen and it’s breathtaking
Razvan Sera is the talented 22-year-old Romanian aerial photographer who currently resides in as well as works in the suburbs of Chicago. And wow is he blowing folks away with his work!

Sera has always had a strong fascination with sharing his perspective and ariel photography is an outlet that allows him to share his unique view of the world. For all who are wondering, Sera uses the DJI Phantom 4 Drone to capture these stunning views.

You can follow him here on his Instagram for more picturesque shots of our city, I know I will!

#10

Photo by Razvan Sera

#9

Photo by Razvan Sera

#8

Photo by Razvan Sera

#7

Photo by Razvan Sera

#6

Photo by Razvan Sera

#5

Photo by Razvan Sera

#4

Photo by Razvan Sera

#3

Photo by Razvan Sera

#2

Photo by Razvan Sera

#1

Photo by Razvan Sera
