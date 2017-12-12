Just last night, a few minutes apart – in the Roscoe neighborhood had two carjackings.

According to a WGN9 report, the first carjacking happened at Roscoe and Hoyne around 8:07 p.m. where a woman said a man tapped on her window and displayed a gun before forcing her from her Porsche SUV.





The perpetrator then sped off in the car.

According to police, the second carjacking happened near the intersection of Bell and Roscoe around 8: 09 p.m. when a man pulled over in a red Dodge Dart.

According to the news outlet, the man informed the police two men opened his doors and forced him out at gunpoint before taking off.

No one was injured and the incidents are under investigation.

