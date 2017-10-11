Rosehill Cemetery is a creepy Chicago history lesson unto itself

With 350 acres of land, Rosehill Cemetery is the largest in Chicago. And being founded in 1859, the cemetery acts as an unofficial history guide to the city itself.

So much land can make it difficult to navigate through and although they offer paper map handouts at the cemetery itself, they do not have any online map to look at ahead of time the way Graceland Cemetery does for example.

So what to do if you want to find the eternal resting places of such Chicago historical figures like John G. Shedd, Oscar Mayer, Leo Burnett, or Richard Sears?





Luckily, the folks at DNA Info have mapped out some of the more prominent tombs, mausoleums, and memorials to help you plan your visit.

In addition to individuals, the map points out memorials such as Volunteer Firefighters Memorial from 1863, the Civil War Memorial, and the Chicago Light Artillery Memorial.

Not included on the map was Schwinn bicycle founder Ignaz Schwinn, mayor during the Great Chicago Fire Roswell B Mason, or Eliza Emily Chappell Porter, the first schoolteacher in Chicago.

The cemetery is famous not only for those who are buried there, but also for the entrance to the grounds (5800 N Ravenswood) designed by William Boyington, who designed the famous Water Tower as well. He is also buried at Rosehill.

There are plenty of notable people from Chicago’s history to pay respect to and certainly more than a handful have been memorialized across the city with street names and buildings.

Tours of the cemetery are guided by the Chicago Architecture Foundation.