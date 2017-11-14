Menu
Close to eight years ago, an ex-co-star of the ’98 home run chase Sammy Sosa showed up to the Latin Grammy Awards looking…lighter than we remembered him when he and Mark McGwire swatted baseballs out of ballparks at a supersonic pace.


Representatives of the retired slugger at the time said it was a side effect from a skin rejuvenation treatment.

While Sosa has been MIA since he last played in the Majors (i.e. September of 2007), he does occasionally make headlines, and they are usually what you would expect — either headlines around the minuscule percentage of Hall of Fame votes he still grabs, or the hue of his skin.

RELATED: Sammy Sosa has a new look and fans can hardly recognize him

In addition to the interest that surrounded his skin hue, Sosa also went semi-viral earlier this year when he looked kind of very pink during an interview with ESPN Deportes during Home Run Derby coverage:

He also went viral last week for the same reason. And though he wasn’t looking pink, he wasn’t exactly looking like his 2003 self either…

https://twitter.com/Elreydelaradio/status/927595508054593536/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.complex.com%2Fmusic%2F2017%2F11%2Fti-says-sammy-sosa-skin-bleaching-is-self-hate

RELATED: Sammy Sosa was seen in public again and his skin transformation has Twitter freaking out

T.I. was asked about the subject by TMZ and firmly stated Sosa’s transformation was a form of “self-hate.”

T.I. calls Sammy Sosa’s alleged skin bleaching ‘Self-Hate’ On File
Never feed your dog these 5 foods from your Thanksgiving table

Carson Daly pays tribute to his mother and Jimmy Fallon’s mother who were “fast friends” in life

Swedish meatballs aren’t really Thanksgiving food — but for Tyson, we made an exception

Roy Moore just lost a big vote of confidence from Trump’s White House — here’s how it went down

Homeless man returns $10,000 check to woman who lost it

