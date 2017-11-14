Close to eight years ago, an ex-co-star of the ’98 home run chase Sammy Sosa showed up to the Latin Grammy Awards looking…lighter than we remembered him when he and Mark McGwire swatted baseballs out of ballparks at a supersonic pace.





Representatives of the retired slugger at the time said it was a side effect from a skin rejuvenation treatment.

While Sosa has been MIA since he last played in the Majors (i.e. September of 2007), he does occasionally make headlines, and they are usually what you would expect — either headlines around the minuscule percentage of Hall of Fame votes he still grabs, or the hue of his skin.

RELATED: Sammy Sosa has a new look and fans can hardly recognize him

In addition to the interest that surrounded his skin hue, Sosa also went semi-viral earlier this year when he looked kind of very pink during an interview with ESPN Deportes during Home Run Derby coverage:

Sammy Sosa look like the milk at the bottom of a bowl of Fruity Pebbles. https://t.co/y3nPyL1HtF—

Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) July 13, 2017

He also went viral last week for the same reason. And though he wasn’t looking pink, he wasn’t exactly looking like his 2003 self either…

https://twitter.com/Elreydelaradio/status/927595508054593536/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.complex.com%2Fmusic%2F2017%2F11%2Fti-says-sammy-sosa-skin-bleaching-is-self-hate

RELATED: Sammy Sosa was seen in public again and his skin transformation has Twitter freaking out

Waooooooo, memorable el Cumpleaños de Sammy Sosa… Si Usted se ganó su Fama y Dinero Jugando Pelota… ¡Biennn Goz… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—

FRANKLIN MIRABAL (@Elreydelaradio) November 12, 2017

T.I. was asked about the subject by TMZ and firmly stated Sosa’s transformation was a form of “self-hate.”