Aaron Sanchez judge of ‘Master Chef’ talks Chicago favorites

Aaron Sanchez is becoming a regular in Chicago due to the city having “the best Mexican food in the whole country.”

The “MasterChef” judge is scheduled to sign bottles of Tequila Cazadores and serve tacos inspired by the tequila at Binny’s Beverage Depot in Highland Park from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. He is also scheduled to serve tacos from the Tequila Cazadores taco truck from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Mayne Stage in Rogers Park.

The tacos follow a Cazadores-sponsored boxing event featuring bartenders from around the country. Though he is a fan of the sport, don’t expect to see Sanchez in the ring.

“I was a boxer in my youth. Some of these participants are in quite better shape than I am,” said Sanchez, 41. “They are in their mid-20s, early 30s, and I am not. They’ve been training for this, I haven’t. But in my younger days, yes, I would have participated.”

“I hope everyone can take that with a grain of salt,” Sanchez said. “It’s one of those things where carnitas, it’s such an involved and laborious process that, you know, what they do there, they specify with doing one thing and one thing only.”

Sanchez is not allowed to say whether he is returning as a “MasterChef” judge, but his projects include a scholarship fund to help aspiring chefs from the Latin community attend culinary school.