This holiday, Santa isn’t the only one bringing cheer for children at multiple hospitals who cannot go home this season.

According to WGN, the Holiday Heroes come bearing presents, holiday treats and Santa himself to bring every sick kid celebrates with a bang, good health or not.





At the transitional care facility, At the Almost Home Kids – Christmas for families is a little different but the Hometown Heroes want to make it as cozy, warm and cheerful as possible, according to the news outlet.

“In hospitals kids are told to be strong and brave. Our goal is to allow these kids a couple hours where they can just be kids and have fun,” said President Stuart Baum of Holiday Heroes Board to WGN.

For some kids, without these heroes – Christmas would not have happened, according to the news outlet.

Holiday Heroes doesn’t just do Christmas at hospitals but also with Valentine’s Day, Halloween, Easter and even Super Hero parties. You can learn more about them, here.