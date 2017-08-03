“Save the Wrigleyville Taco Bell” event happening this month

If you haven’t heard, there are rumors that the Taco Bell in Wrigleyville may be getting replaced. New developer designs show a retail space where the Taco Bell currently sits.

With the McDonald’s already long gone, people are upset that the other Wrigleyville staple will also be removed to make way for a retail and restaurant complex.

As news broke about the devastating loss in Wrigleyville, locals are coming together in hopes to save the Taco Bell.

A Facebook event has been created by CJ Black and asks residents to “Come out and stand up for a wonderful establishment that has always been there for you when you’ve needed it the most.”





“When you’ve needed it the most.” – No truer words have ever been spoken!

The event is happening on August 26th from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. and people are asked to bring signs.

