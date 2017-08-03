“Save the Wrigleyville Taco Bell” event happening this month
“Save the Wrigleyville Taco Bell” event happening this month

If you haven’t heard, there are rumors that the Taco Bell in Wrigleyville may be getting replaced. New developer designs show a retail space where the Taco Bell currently sits.

With the McDonald’s already long gone, people are upset that the other Wrigleyville staple will also be removed to make way for a retail and restaurant complex.

As news broke about the devastating loss in Wrigleyville, locals are coming together in hopes to save the Taco Bell.

A Facebook event has been created by CJ Black and asks residents to “Come out and stand up for a wonderful establishment that has always been there for you when you’ve needed it the most.”


“When you’ve needed it the most.” – No truer words have ever been spoken!

The event is happening on August 26th from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. and people are asked to bring signs.

For more information, click here.

