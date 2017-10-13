The complete schedule of Cubs games coming your way

The Cubs’ run to repeat a World Series title is on its way — just after the Cubs and their loyal fans catch their breath…

The Cubs’ epic, 9-8 victory over the Washington Nationals Thursday translates to they will advance to the National League Championship Series.

The Cubs will play the Dodgers in the NLCS – the Dodgers recently crushed the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The series starts this weekend. And we have included the schedule below. You’re welcome.





Game 1: Saturday at Dodger Stadium at 7:08 p.m.

Game 2: Sunday at Dodger Stadium at 6:38 p.m.

Game 3: Tuesday at Wrigley Field

Game 4: Wednesday at Wrigley Field

Game 5: Oct. 19 at Wrigley (if necessary)

Game 6: Oct. 21 at Dodger Stadium (if necessary)

Game 7: Oct. 22 at Dodger Stadium (if necessary)

All times are still TBD – and all games will air on TBS.

The deadline has since passed to register for the drawing to purchase NLCS tickets. You can, however, register for the chance to purchase World Series tickets, should the Cubs defeat the Dodgers and advance.