School bus carrying high school students collides with motorcyclist resulting in injuries

After a crash involving a school bus full of kids and a motorcycle, eight people have been reported injured, six of which were high school students.

Monday morning at 6:45 a.m. on the corner of 109th and Michigan, a school bus and motorcycle collided, resulting in injuries sustained by both drivers as well as several high school students ranging from ages 15 to 19 who were on the bus at the time of the accident. Chicago Police Major Accidents investigators are still trying to determine which driver was at fault for the incident, according to WGN.





The 37-year-old man driving the motorcycle sustained the worst injuries and was brought to Christ Hospital to treat his wounds. He was listed under critical condition when the ambulance brought him in after the accident, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The school bus driver, who is a 50-year-old woman, along with three of the six injured students, was transferred to Roseland Community Hospital. Two of the remaining three students injured were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and one was taken to Metro South to be treated. According to the Tribune, all of their conditions have stabilized since the accident.

The students involved attend Chicago Agricultural and Sciences High School at 111th and Pulaski where the school bus was taking them the morning of the crash.