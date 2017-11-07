School bus in 5-car crash this morning on Dan Ryan

This morning, five vehicles – including a school bus – were involved in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The accident happened just past 7 a.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of the expressway near 95th Street.

According to state police, injuries do not appear to be serious.

A few lanes are down on the Dan Ryan because of the crash and major delays are being reported.





The outbound Dan Ryan is currently backed up to 63rd Street.

This is a developing story.