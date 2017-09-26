See how this Cubs player reacts to destroying a Cardinals fan’s food

We can all learn from nachos guy and Addison Russell.
In a Cubs game against the Cardinals, Cubs shortstop Russell went after a hit and landed himself in the stands and in a Cardinals fan’s nachos.
RELATED: Foul ball strikes an attendee at a White Sox game right in the face
The man’s nachos were already replaced, but that didn’t stop Russell from taking him over some new ones and making nice.
The man’s nachos were already replaced, but that didn’t stop Russell from taking him over some new ones and making nice.
The Cardinals fan, self-proclaimed “Nacho Man” on Twitter, snapped a selfie that had more cheese than the chips.