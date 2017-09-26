See how this Cubs player reacts to destroying a Cardinals fan’s food
We can all learn from nachos guy and Addison Russell.

In a Cubs game against the Cardinals, Cubs shortstop Russell went after a hit and landed himself in the stands and in a Cardinals fan’s nachos.

The man’s nachos were already replaced, but that didn’t stop Russell from taking him over some new ones and making nice.

The Cardinals fan, self-proclaimed “Nacho Man” on Twitter, snapped a selfie that had more cheese than the chips.

