See how this Cubs player reacts to destroying a Cardinals fan’s food

We can all learn from nachos guy and Addison Russell.

In a Cubs game against the Cardinals, Cubs shortstop Russell went after a hit and landed himself in the stands and in a Cardinals fan’s nachos.

The man’s nachos were already replaced, but that didn’t stop Russell from taking him over some new ones and making nice.

Pay Nachos Forward: Cubs shortstop Addison Russell knocks over a Cards fan's nachos, then brings him a new tray. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Aa1AKaO5x1 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 26, 2017

The Cardinals fan, self-proclaimed “Nacho Man” on Twitter, snapped a selfie that had more cheese than the chips.