Sentencing results for man who abducted and raped four girls and women are in

After years of waiting, it’s over.

Jimmie Smith was sentenced to 110 years in prison for the abduction and rape of two girls and two women in 2009.

The four female victims were abducted from a sleepover in Englewood in May of 2009 and taken to an abandoned garage in suburban Harvey, reported DNA Info. At the time, the victims were ages 14, 14, 21 and 22.

RELATED: Found guilty on 13 counts, the leader of a Chicago drug empire is finally facing almost 40 years in prison for his crimes





Smith is now 42 years old, and to live out his full sentence he would live in prison until age 152.

“He deserves such a large sentence [because] what he did was so heinous and unforgivable,” Cook County Circuit Court Judge William Timothy O’Brien said of Smith.