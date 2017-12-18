Menu
According to prosecutors, a police sergeant in a west suburb attempted to kill his adult son for stealing the sergeant’s vodka.

According to a CBS Chicago report, the 48-year-old Raymond Leuser was held without bond as prosecutors spread out the alleged motive for Tuesday’s shooting at the city’s southwest side home.


On Monday – Leuser called in sick, stopped by a convenience store and bought vodka, pizza and popcorn according to the news outlet. On Tuesday at around 2.30 a.m. – his son drank three cups of the vodka and proceeded to replace it with water according to prosecutors.

According to the CBS report, when Leuser realized his son had made the switch — his son walked into the kitchen and Leuser allegedly shot him in the stomach, thigh and shoulders.

The news outlet reported the defense attempted to “paint a picture of self-defense” – continuing to say Leuser had a black eye. But according to prosecutors, there were no signs of struggle in the house.

In the CBS report, Leuser was charged with attempting to murder his 22-year-old son.

Leuser is a sergeant with the Indian Head Park Police Department, according to the news outlet.

