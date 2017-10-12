Sex crazed Chicago couple has to be asked several times to step out of a vehicle before being arrested

Looks like a raunchy young couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other, even when the cops caught them red handed.

Police received a notice that suspicious behavior had been spotted at a parked car in La Crosse, Wisconsin. According to a police report on Smoking Gun, Officer Aaron Westpfahl arrived on the scene and he heard loud moaning coming from a car with “partially fogged” windows that was “rocking back and forth”.

The cop shone his torch into the gold Pontiac Grand Am to see the couple on the back seat in the buff, getting it on. He said he simply told the pair to stop what they were doing and get dressed, to which one of them replied saying “okay”.





Westpfahl said: “At that point, I walked to the rear of the vehicle in order to give the two subjects some privacy while getting dressed.”

But after five minutes passed, the couple had still not gotten out of the car.

The officer said he returned to the front to check what the hold-up was, once again shining his light inside. Westpfahl wrote: “I observed they had not followed my instructions and had reinitiated the sexual intercourse.”

He recalled how he again told the pair to stop several more times, throwing the car door open as they continued to ignore him.

Eventually the guy, Bailey Puttkemery, 21, emerged from the car naked, the report states, but continued arguing with the officer while refusing to get dressed.

Westpfahl reported the 21-year-old “told me I was ‘c**k-blocking him’ and ‘giving him blue balls’”. The report also claimed Puttkemery told the officer he “should understand” because he’s a man.

Puttkemery and the girl, Emily Scott, 20 were both arrested for lewd and lascivious behaviour, but charges were dropped yesterday.