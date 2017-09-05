Shedd Aquarium welcomes Illinois residents for free September 6-30

Grab your driver’s license and go hang out with Chicago’s most colorful residents for free in September.

That’s right, Illinois Resident Free Days are back at Shedd Aquarium September 6-30!

You can snag free admission to all permanent exhibits, Amphibians special exhibit, aquatic presentation (subject to availability) and seasonal Stingray Touch. Even the annual “Jazzin at the Shed” event is free September 6 and 13.

Illinois residents need to bring a valid photo ID with their Illinois address, or if you’re a student a university ID is sufficient.

Tickets need reserved at least one day in advance of your trip, and can be done online. There is a $3 processing fee for online registration.