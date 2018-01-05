Is the frigid Chicago weather keeping you inside and feeling antsy?

Is your wallet aching from the past month? We got you covered.





RELATED: Man horrifically disposed of and found near Shedd Aquarium

Shedd Aquarium will be free during Chicago Museum Week on Jan.18, 19, and 22-26 for Illinois residents with a valid ID to get general admission, free of charge.

If you want to reserve tickets, you may do so online but there is a $3 fee applies.

RELATED: The winter cold has brought back an old Chicagoland foe: Black Ice

According to the news outlet, admission includes all permanent exhibits and the aquatic presentation.

To upgrade to the 4-D experience, admission is an additional $4.95 for all guests, the Sun-Times reports.

If you can’t make it that week, check out Shedd Aquarium’s Sea Otter Mari playing with a puzzle below to keep your heart warm during this crazy, cold weather.