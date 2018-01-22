After police found a bulldog safely, an animal shelter volunteer was in question for making up a story about the dog being stolen at gunpoint.





According to a WGN report, the outlet reported that police in the south suburb of Chicago Heights thought they were investigating the case of a dog stolen from a humane society worker at gunpoint but the story gets a little weird…

Sarah Spokes, a employee of South Suburban Humane Society had just adopted Polly the bulldog this past Wednesday. Spokes said she was looking forward to bringing the dog home but Polly had to be spayed first at a nearby clinic, according to the news outlet.

On Wednesday morning at 6:15 a.m. Polly was loaded up into a van along with other pets to go to the clinic. According to the news outlet, on the way there, the driver of the van – a humane society employee – said he saw a “dog in distress,” tied to a stop sign at 10th Street and Halsted Street.

He then said when he attempted to get out and help the dog, he was held at gunpoint and demanded Polly, the news outlet reports. But CEO of South Suburban Humane Society, Emily Klehm had a few questions.

“We’re really struggling to understand if this specific dog was targeted, if we were targeted, we just don’t have the answers yet,” Klehm said to the news outlet.

The news outlet reported that the shelter wanted to know the gunman’s motivation and the first the clue that something was wrong with the volunteer’s story was that there was a hole in his tall tale.

“He unfortunately couldn’t give a good description to me or to the police,” Klehm said to WGN.

According to WGN the “victim” soon became the suspect, allegedly turning himself into the police and admitting he had made up the story and gave the dog to a friend.

“I’m really saddened that it was someone who was part of our family who would do something like this, and I’m very thankful that he had conscience enough to turn himself in and tell the real story,” Spokes said to the news outlet.

Police were able to deliver Polly back to Spokes within minutes, according to WGN.

“It’s been a lot of emotions. It’s been sadness, it’s been shock, it’s been worrisome, and it’s been happy as well,” Spokes said to the news outlet.

According to WGN, the employee is no longer working at the shelter and charges have not been filed.

To see what the shelter posted recently about the incident, you can check out their Facebook page.