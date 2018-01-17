Today, the 72-year-old former northwest Indiana sheriff of Lake County was tried today for his role in a bribery scheme.

According to a WGN report, the sentencing of John Buncich and whether or not he will spend the rest of his life in prison happened at 9 a.m.





According to the news outlet, the former Lake County sheriff was convicted on corruption charges back in August but has remained free on bond.

WGN reports that jurors, during a two-week long trial, heard Buncich accepting tens of thousands of dollars in bribes from tow truck companies in exchange for getting lucrative business from the county.

The 72-year-old’s attorneys attempted to argue that Buncich was set up by the FBI, and that the money exchanges were not bribes but campaign contributions, according to the news outlet.

But WGN reports that the jury of 12 was not won over. According to the news outlet, at today’s sentencing prosecutors were seeking a prison term of 15 to 20 years for the former sheriff. The defense would argue for no more than a five-year sentence, according to WGN.

The news outlet reports the judge on the case is known for being tough on corrupt politicians.

WGN reports that prosecutors have asked Judge James Moody to already have Bunich begin serving his time as soon as possible.

This is a developing story.