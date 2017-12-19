Menu
santa Read this Next

This Chicago cop is a real life Santa and his story behind why is going to make you cry
Advertisement

This past weekend in Chicago, six people died and 18 more were injured from Friday afternoon to early Monday.

According to Fox32, a teenage boy from the Chicago Lawn neighborhood- Brian Jasso – and his stepfather were delivering newspapers at 6:50 a.m. in the 5100 block of West 47th when, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office, an unidentified person in a white van rammed their 2000 Honda CRV from behind. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene while the step father was not injured.


RELATED: A Chicago police officer who shot a 15-year-old boy in 2012 may now face disciplinary action

On the Northwest Side, a 29-year-old man died of a fatal shot to the head at about 4:15 p.m. on the 5300 block of North Cumberland according to authorities and Fox32.

The news outlet reported on Sunday, a 33-year-old man was found shot to death in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. The man was identified as Tyrell Smith. He was reportedly parking his vehicle in a garage when a group of people blocked him and fired shots in the 4000 block of West Iowa according to authorities.

In the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side, a man and woman were killed while another man was critically injured in a shooting on Saturday night – according to Fox32.

In the South Side Englewood neighborhood about five hours earlier, a 20-year-old woman was killed and an 18-year old man was wounded according to the news outlet.

RELATED: 1 dead and 14 wounded in Chicago shootings including 14 year-old-girl

According to Fox32, the most recent nonfatal shooting happened on Monday at 12:16 a.m. in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Since Friday evening, at least 14 more people were wounded in shootings according to the news outlet.
And last weekend, Fox32 reports five men were killed and at least 14 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago between Friday evening and Monday morning.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A Christian school teacher was allegedly caught red-handed while sinning with a schoolboy

A Christian school teacher was allegedly caught red-handed while sinning with a schoolboy

Sweeten up your Christmas dinner with an indulgent gingerbread martini

Sweeten up your Christmas dinner with an indulgent gingerbread martini

“Glee” alum Mark Salling appeared in court after taking responsibility for his actions in a child porn case

“Glee” alum Mark Salling appeared in court after taking responsibility for his actions in a child porn case

My Christmas breakfast casserole smells just like pizza and is sure to delight all your little elves

My Christmas breakfast casserole smells just like pizza and is sure to delight all your little elves

Anthony Rizzo just scored a wife this weekend —wait what?!

Anthony Rizzo just scored a wife this weekend —wait what?!

Local celebrity attorney can’t seem to get a win in his own court battles
Rare Chicago

Local celebrity attorney can’t seem to get a win in his own court battles

,
This would-be carjacker should have thought twice about who he was trying to steal from
Rare Chicago

This would-be carjacker should have thought twice about who he was trying to steal from

,
Woman accused of burning five toddlers at a daycare center with a hot glue gun is denied bail
Rare Chicago

Woman accused of burning five toddlers at a daycare center with a hot glue gun is denied bail

,
In final bill, commuters to lose transit, parking and biking benefits
Rare Chicago

In final bill, commuters to lose transit, parking and biking benefits

,
This Ohio megachurch stole from a mentally ill Chicago woman
Rare Chicago

This Ohio megachurch stole from a mentally ill Chicago woman

,
Advertisement