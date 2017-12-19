This past weekend in Chicago, six people died and 18 more were injured from Friday afternoon to early Monday.

According to Fox32, a teenage boy from the Chicago Lawn neighborhood- Brian Jasso – and his stepfather were delivering newspapers at 6:50 a.m. in the 5100 block of West 47th when, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office, an unidentified person in a white van rammed their 2000 Honda CRV from behind. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene while the step father was not injured.





On the Northwest Side, a 29-year-old man died of a fatal shot to the head at about 4:15 p.m. on the 5300 block of North Cumberland according to authorities and Fox32.

The news outlet reported on Sunday, a 33-year-old man was found shot to death in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. The man was identified as Tyrell Smith. He was reportedly parking his vehicle in a garage when a group of people blocked him and fired shots in the 4000 block of West Iowa according to authorities.

In the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side, a man and woman were killed while another man was critically injured in a shooting on Saturday night – according to Fox32.

In the South Side Englewood neighborhood about five hours earlier, a 20-year-old woman was killed and an 18-year old man was wounded according to the news outlet.

According to Fox32, the most recent nonfatal shooting happened on Monday at 12:16 a.m. in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Since Friday evening, at least 14 more people were wounded in shootings according to the news outlet.

And last weekend, Fox32 reports five men were killed and at least 14 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago between Friday evening and Monday morning.