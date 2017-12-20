Menu
screenshot 13th and kedzie Read this Next

Chicago officers save woman's life moments before her car catches fire
Advertisement

On Saturday during a court-supervised visit in Oak Park, a 6-year-old girl who was taken by her mother was found safely in Michigan.


According to a statement from village of Oak Park Communications Director David M. Powers and Illinois State Police in a report by NBC5, Wendy Elizabeth Jarvis took her daughter – Zoe Stegmeyer – during a court-supervised visit at a west suburb restaurant about 11.:15 a.m. on Saturday.

RELATED: Mother takes six-year-old during supervised visit, police ask for help

Jarvis was able to get away from the court-appointed monitor, saying her daughter had to go to the bathroom but instead leaving through a restaurant back door, according to the news outlet.

State police said she left with her daughter without permission or legal authority NBC 5 reported.

RELATED: Little girl tries to flip a car with her mind because of “Stranger Things,” becomes internet hero

The Oak Park police said the girl and her mom were found by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force about 6 p.m. Tuesday at a hotel in Farmington Hills, Michigan, according to NBC 5.

According to police, Jarvis was being held at the Oakland County Jail in Michigan ahead of her extradition to Illinois the news outlet reported.

NBC5 reported the girl’s father was on his way to Michigan to be with his daughter.

Six-year-old taken at supervised visit found in Michigan Pixabay
Author placeholder image About the author:
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Woman live-tweets argument between a couple at an airport, and we’re riveted

Woman live-tweets argument between a couple at an airport, and we’re riveted

This guy’s record-breaking fish looks like something from the dinosaur era

This guy’s record-breaking fish looks like something from the dinosaur era

After writing a negative review, a woman says her hotel tried to take some expensive revenge

After writing a negative review, a woman says her hotel tried to take some expensive revenge

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Maria Menounos believes her brain tumor was the “best thing that ever happened” to her

Maria Menounos believes her brain tumor was the “best thing that ever happened” to her

This Chicago Patty just stole Best Burger title from Au Cheval
Rare Chicago

This Chicago Patty just stole Best Burger title from Au Cheval

,
Chicago officers save woman’s life moments before her car catches fire
Rare Chicago

Chicago officers save woman’s life moments before her car catches fire

,
These robbers messed with the wrong birthday party
Rare Chicago

These robbers messed with the wrong birthday party

,
This hospital cafeteria worker went above and beyond to bring a Merry Christmas to sick children
Rare Chicago

This hospital cafeteria worker went above and beyond to bring a Merry Christmas to sick children

,
Advertisement