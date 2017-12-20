On Saturday during a court-supervised visit in Oak Park, a 6-year-old girl who was taken by her mother was found safely in Michigan.





According to a statement from village of Oak Park Communications Director David M. Powers and Illinois State Police in a report by NBC5, Wendy Elizabeth Jarvis took her daughter – Zoe Stegmeyer – during a court-supervised visit at a west suburb restaurant about 11.:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Jarvis was able to get away from the court-appointed monitor, saying her daughter had to go to the bathroom but instead leaving through a restaurant back door, according to the news outlet.

State police said she left with her daughter without permission or legal authority NBC 5 reported.

The Oak Park police said the girl and her mom were found by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force about 6 p.m. Tuesday at a hotel in Farmington Hills, Michigan, according to NBC 5.

According to police, Jarvis was being held at the Oakland County Jail in Michigan ahead of her extradition to Illinois the news outlet reported.

NBC5 reported the girl’s father was on his way to Michigan to be with his daughter.