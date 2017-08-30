Skating event pays homages to pop icons with star-themed skate show
Photo by Chris Ratcliffe/Getty Images
Chicagoans are being encouraged to trade their heels for wheels by the Chicago Athletic Association (CAA) for a skating event to remember.

“Queens on Wheels” is an event with performer-themed skates, featuring artists such as Whitney Houston (skate: “Whip it to Whitney”), Beyoncé (skate: “Bey Skate”) and Mamma Mia (skate: “Head Over Heels”).

Friday, September 8

Session One: “Peach” | 7-9 p.m.

Session Two: “Femme’s Room” | 10:00 p.m. – midnight

Saturday, September 9

Session One: “Bey Skate” | 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.


Session Two: “Whip it to Whitney” | 9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 10

Session One: “Every Queen needs a Pop King” | 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Session Two: “Head Over Heels” | 8:00 – 10:00 p.m.

The weekend-long event is meant to pay homage to some of the greats, while also celebrating the hotel’s spirit of inclusive programming that highlights Chicago’s vibrant culture, the CAA shared on their website.

It also gives Chicagoans an excuse to dress up and skate around belting “Dancing Queen.”

FILE – In this Oct. 13, 1997 file photo, Whitney Houston looks over her shoulder as her husband Bobby Brown looks to her at the premiere of “The Wonderful World of Disney” movie “Cinderella,” at Mann’s Chinese Theater in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, Whitney Houston, who reigned as pop music’s queen until her majestic voice and regal image were ravaged by drug use, has died, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2012. She was 48. (AP Photo/Rene Macura, File)

That’s right, dressing up as your favorite queen is highly encouraged.

Hundreds of people are already interested in the event on Facebook. Tickets can be purchased in advance on the CAA’s website, and part of the proceeds go to the Transformative Justice Law Project, a local group of activists, social workers, and organizers who provide support and advocacy to transgender people in Illinois.

