Is there any better way to spend the holidays than in the historic hotel of the Chicago Athletic Association? With plenty of activities for grown ups, ’tis the season to enjoy them all in one place.





Baby, it’s cold outside. And Chicagoans ain’t got time for that, that’s why the Chicago Athletic Association hotel is bringing back skating indoors.

They decked out the rink for roller skaters to come enjoy a few rounds of the aptly named, “Mistletoes” roller rink. Forget layering on tons of clothing, leave your scarfs and gloves at home!

No need for gliding around in this historic gym-turned-roller-rink; lace up and enjoy the holiday tunes. Festive attire, “absolutely encouraged.”

The site’s events lists the available sessions:

Friday 12/15:

6-8pm & 9-11pm

Saturday 12/16:

6-8pm & 9-11pm

Sunday 12/17:

1-3pm & 4-6pm

You can skate for two hours for just $20. Skate rentals are available for an additional $5. However, you must be 18 or older. If you’re still planning a last-minute holiday party, you can even rent out the festive roller rink for a private event.