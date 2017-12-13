Menu
Chicago Transit Trouble Read this Next

CTA talks about spiking fares, protesters speak out
Advertisement

Is there any better way to spend the holidays than in the historic hotel of the Chicago Athletic Association? With plenty of activities for grown ups, ’tis the season to enjoy them all in one place.


RELATED: Senior citizen toy maker brings holiday cheer to Hyde Park

Baby, it’s cold outside. And Chicagoans ain’t got time for that, that’s why the Chicago Athletic Association hotel is bringing back skating indoors.

They decked out the rink for roller skaters to come enjoy a few rounds of the aptly named, “Mistletoes” roller rink. Forget layering on tons of clothing, leave your scarfs and gloves at home!

No need for gliding around in this historic gym-turned-roller-rink; lace up and enjoy the holiday tunes. Festive attire, “absolutely encouraged.”

The site’s events lists the available sessions:

Friday 12/15:

6-8pm & 9-11pm

Saturday 12/16:

6-8pm & 9-11pm

Sunday 12/17:

1-3pm & 4-6pm

RELATED: 20 things we can already hear our parents saying when they visit Chicago for the holidays

You can skate for two hours for just $20. Skate rentals are available for an additional $5. However, you must be 18 or older. If you’re still planning a last-minute holiday party, you can even rent out the festive roller rink for a private event.

Skip the cold, skate indoors at the Chicago Athletic Association this weekend Bulley and Andrews
Author placeholder image About the author:
Mariana writes for Rare Chicago.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

This magic milk experiment delighted kid genius Anson Wong and he wants you to try it too

This magic milk experiment delighted kid genius Anson Wong and he wants you to try it too

A computer just wrote a brand-new “Harry Potter” chapter — and fans are loving it

A computer just wrote a brand-new “Harry Potter” chapter — and fans are loving it

Here’s how Mario Batali’s “The Chew” co-stars handled the allegations against him

Here’s how Mario Batali’s “The Chew” co-stars handled the allegations against him

Roy Moore’s loss is a win for conservatives

Roy Moore’s loss is a win for conservatives

Some parents take the Elf on the Shelf way too far

Some parents take the Elf on the Shelf way too far

POLICE: Investigation underway in Naperville for possible child luring
Rare Chicago

POLICE: Investigation underway in Naperville for possible child luring

,
Chicago judge rules Dennis Hastert can’t be left alone with children
Rare Chicago

Chicago judge rules Dennis Hastert can’t be left alone with children

,
15 year old disabled girl reported missing, last seen on North Side
Rare Chicago

15 year old disabled girl reported missing, last seen on North Side

,
This church in Chicago needs toys for Christmas, STAT!
Rare Chicago

This church in Chicago needs toys for Christmas, STAT!

,
Advertisement