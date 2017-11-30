Menu
cheetos Read this Next

Cheetos-crusted chicken wings to be served at new River North sports club
Advertisement

Do you ever wish your office had a pullout futon to crash on during your lunch break? That is now a thing thanks to Peace Power Napping studio downtown.


Opened just last week by Jennifer Thomas, who quit her previous job to design the snooze spot, wants to help Chi-towners feel refreshed by offering them a quiet space to nap midday, according to the Chicago Tribune. The cost for one 30-minute nap session? $20.

RELATED: A man who fell asleep in a dumpster had the rudest awakening and is now suffering for it

Both sleep experts, as well as studies, do suggest naps can be restorative for people who are sleep-deprived, according to reports from the Tribune.

“First and foremost, try and get more sleep at night,” said a behavioral sleep medicine specialist at the University of Chicago Medicine, Lisa Medalie. “If there’s no way you can fit in more sleep at night because of your busy schedule — and as long as you don’t have insomnia — taking brief nap before 2 p.m. can help you get through the rest of your day.” the newspaper reported.

Medalie said a nap should be 20 to 30 minutes, also recommending to nap before 2 p.m. so it won’t interfere with nighttime sleep.

She also added excessive daytime sleepiness — which often peaks happens right after your lunch — can make people vulnerable to problems with cognitive functions such as concentration, and speed and response time, not to mention affecting mood and appetite.

RELATED: A 26-year-old woman allegedly cut her sleeping boyfriend’s manhood in the most sadistic way

At Jennifer’s studio, five memory foam beds are separated by floor-to-ceiling curtains and with each semiprivate room, comes with organic bamboo pillows, a fleece blanket, light, outlet, USB port, an eye mask, a lavendar-scented eye pillow as well as mist. Earplugs are available too. This is paradise, people.

You can book a session online or using an app. When you start your napping session, the light in the room has a warm orange tone, then shuts off. It turns back on in a blue hue to signal the end of nap time. Thomas said the nap studio’s goal is “to help give people a place where they can come to recharge and become then, afterwards, a better version of themselves”.

Looking for a nap? Pop into a snooze studio downtown for just $20 Image Via AP/Fotolia
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Tom Hanks has a warning for anyone who wants to work in movies: “There are predators absolutely everywhere”

Tom Hanks has a warning for anyone who wants to work in movies: “There are predators absolutely everywhere”

He risks his life every day, hoping he’ll make it home alive to see her again

He risks his life every day, hoping he’ll make it home alive to see her again

These 6 adorable animals only come out at night

These 6 adorable animals only come out at night

The lights have gone out in Mayberry with the death of an “Andy Griffith Show” fan favorite

The lights have gone out in Mayberry with the death of an “Andy Griffith Show” fan favorite

Justin Timberlake is getting ready for the Super Bowl, and his take on the national anthem was everything

Justin Timberlake is getting ready for the Super Bowl, and his take on the national anthem was everything

$500,000 set for bail on woman in Aurora on charges for carjacking and robbery
Rare Chicago

$500,000 set for bail on woman in Aurora on charges for carjacking and robbery

,
Cheetos-crusted chicken wings to be served at new River North sports club
Rare Chicago

Cheetos-crusted chicken wings to be served at new River North sports club

,
Wisconsin issued a hunting license to children under a year old
Rare Chicago

Wisconsin issued a hunting license to children under a year old

,
South Side elementary school suffering from major rodent infestation
Rare Chicago

South Side elementary school suffering from major rodent infestation

,
Advertisement