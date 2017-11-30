Do you ever wish your office had a pullout futon to crash on during your lunch break? That is now a thing thanks to Peace Power Napping studio downtown.





Opened just last week by Jennifer Thomas, who quit her previous job to design the snooze spot, wants to help Chi-towners feel refreshed by offering them a quiet space to nap midday, according to the Chicago Tribune. The cost for one 30-minute nap session? $20.

Both sleep experts, as well as studies, do suggest naps can be restorative for people who are sleep-deprived, according to reports from the Tribune.

“First and foremost, try and get more sleep at night,” said a behavioral sleep medicine specialist at the University of Chicago Medicine, Lisa Medalie. “If there’s no way you can fit in more sleep at night because of your busy schedule — and as long as you don’t have insomnia — taking brief nap before 2 p.m. can help you get through the rest of your day.” the newspaper reported.

Medalie said a nap should be 20 to 30 minutes, also recommending to nap before 2 p.m. so it won’t interfere with nighttime sleep.

She also added excessive daytime sleepiness — which often peaks happens right after your lunch — can make people vulnerable to problems with cognitive functions such as concentration, and speed and response time, not to mention affecting mood and appetite.

At Jennifer’s studio, five memory foam beds are separated by floor-to-ceiling curtains and with each semiprivate room, comes with organic bamboo pillows, a fleece blanket, light, outlet, USB port, an eye mask, a lavendar-scented eye pillow as well as mist. Earplugs are available too. This is paradise, people.

You can book a session online or using an app. When you start your napping session, the light in the room has a warm orange tone, then shuts off. It turns back on in a blue hue to signal the end of nap time. Thomas said the nap studio’s goal is “to help give people a place where they can come to recharge and become then, afterwards, a better version of themselves”.