If you were out on the road early Wednesday morning, it was hard to avoid accidents that happened across the city due to slick conditions that created black ice.
At least two people have been killed by car crashes so far.
In Tinley Park at around 175th and La Grange Road a person was killed in crash when a car and a semi-truck collided. No other details about the crash were immediately available.
Around 1:30 AM, another person was killed when a car crashed into a parked semi-truck at around 145th St and Indiana Ave near the Riverdale neighborhood.
Some of the worst accidents as reported by NBC Chicago occurred in Tinley Park, primarily around I-80 eastbound, with 20 cars involved in multiple incidents around Harlem Ave. Some of these involved cars landing in ditches off the side of the highway.
A multi-car accident in Markham near I-57 and 158th St involved as many as 14 cars. Numerous other crashes and blocked roadways have been reported across various highways.
Illinois police have warned that drivers “Drive at slower speeds and be prepared for vehicles losing control around or ahead of you. Please do not go out on the roadways unless absolutely necessary.”
Indiana state police also issued a warning. “Freezing conditions have made the interstate, ramps and bridges slick and icy” and adding that “Four wheel drive and driving a semi will not help you in these conditions!”
Here is some more advice for driving in the snow and slick conditions from AAA, some obvious and some things you may not have been aware of:
- “Accelerate and decelerate slowly. Applying the gas slowly to accelerate is the best method for regaining traction and avoiding skids. Don’t try to get moving in a hurry. And take time to slow down for a stoplight. Remember: It takes longer to slow down on icy roads.
- Drive slowly. Everything takes longer on snow-covered roads. Accelerating, stopping, turning – nothing happens as quickly as on dry pavement. Give yourself time to maneuver by driving slowly.
- The normal dry pavement following distance of three to four seconds should be increased to eight to ten seconds. This increased margin of safety will provide the longer distance needed if you have to stop.
- Know your brakes. Whether you have antilock brakes or not, the best way to stop is threshold breaking. Keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to apply firm, steady pressure on the brake pedal.
- Don’t stop if you can avoid it. There’s a big difference in the amount of inertia it takes to start moving from a full stop versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling. If you can slow down enough to keep rolling until a traffic light changes, do it.
- Don’t power up hills. Applying extra gas on snow-covered roads just starts your wheels spinning. Try to get a little inertia going before you reach the hill and let that inertia carry you to the top. As you reach the crest of the hill, reduce your speed and proceed down hill as slowly as possible.
- Don’t stop going up a hill. There’s nothing worse than trying to get moving up a hill on an icy road. Get some inertia going on a flat roadway before you take on the hill.
- Stay home. If you really don’t have to go out, don’t. Even if you can drive well in the snow, not everyone else can. Don’t tempt fate: If you don’t have somewhere you have to be, watch the snow from indoors.”