Over this past weekend, the third location of Small Cheval opened in Old Town and we are losing our minds.

According to the The Eater Chicago, the restaurant is true to its name and is very small – as patrons have to navigate between two buildings to find the hidden gem at 1345 N. Wells Street.





According to the Eater, the spot serves up Small Cheval’s classic double stacks, which is a nod to Au Cheval’s burger that places high on the list for most-popular burgers both in Chicago and the entire country. No biggie.

Though this Small Cheval’s spot is modest, come the warmer weather – it will boast a patio that can fit up to 100. You read right. Small Cheval will also serve alcoholic beverages, according to the Eater, which in my book, is a must to accompany the stunningly classic double stacks.

The outlet reports that once inside the restaurant, there are a mere few tables and some stools up against the front window. The menu will offer burgers, fries, and milkshakes – your standard classic American fare.

A second Small Cheval opened up in the Loop this past October, according to the Eater while the original spinoff of Au Chavel [the very first Small Cheval] debuted in Bucktown back in 2015. According to the Eater, Au Cheval along Randolph Street is currently closed for renovations but is scheduled to reopen on January 17.

According to the Eater, Small Cheval will be open (most days) until 1 a.m. and folks – that about does it for me. If you need me, you know where to find me. #DoubleStacksHereICome