Menu
kerdia Read this Next

Divvy's top rider might as well have biked to Alaska
Advertisement

The 7-year-old boy, Joey Ventimiglia from Darien, Illinois who battled a rare form of cancer has passed away.

According to WGN, a few months ago Joey and his family told the news outlet about his illness as well as his love for the Cubs.


RELATED: CubsCon attendee list just dropped, here’s who will definitely be there!

According to the news outlet, Joey was just six years old when he was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, a brain tumor that rests in the pons of the brains which controls essential bodily functions like the heartbeat, breathing, eyesight and balance.

Currently, there is no cure for DIPG and unfortunately, it is aggressive. According to the news outlet, the median survival time is nine months from the time of diagnosis.

After WGN aired the story of Joey, Ken Markiewicz, a local muralist, heard about Joey’s struggles and painted Joye’s room a Cubs theme and was able to get his closet doors signed by the Cubs themselves.

RELATED: If your dream job is to work for the Cubs, read on…

Joey was laid to rest this week, according to the news outlet.

WGN reports that the family is asking any donations be sent to the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation.

One of the smallest Cub’s fan passed away due to rare brain tumor Go Fund Me
Author placeholder image About the author:
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

2 Chicago teens who committed a sexual assault on Facebook Live have learned their fate

2 Chicago teens who committed a sexual assault on Facebook Live have learned their fate

After a disappointing season, the Chicago Bears have already named a new head coach

After a disappointing season, the Chicago Bears have already named a new head coach

Northeast ‘Bomb Cyclone’ cause for stranded Greyhound riders

Northeast ‘Bomb Cyclone’ cause for stranded Greyhound riders

Some City of Chicago workers are being accused of a particularly cruel act

Some City of Chicago workers are being accused of a particularly cruel act

Naperville family disappointed with HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ and they kinda have a point

Naperville family disappointed with HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ and they kinda have a point

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement