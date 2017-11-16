The confusing and slightly unbelievable air surrounding Dennis Rodman has always been thick, but the cloud got a little hazier when Billy Corgan, lead singer of the hit ’90s band the Smashing Pumpkins, revealed a memory he had of his party days with the basketball star.





As they both enjoyed the peak of their careers in the decade of Chicago basketball and breakout grunge, Corgan and Rodman partied relentlessly together. But Corgan admitted in an interview with Joe Rogan for his podcast that he simply couldn’t keep up with the basketball star, according to UpRoxx.

Rodman has been described as childish with an unending energy flow for years, but in his current position of retirement, the former Bulls star has been trying to smooth over relations between the U.S. and North Korea—an interesting personality mix to be handling such a delicate job. This aside, Rodman’s past is full of outlandish stories of partying with him always outlasting anyone who dared come with along one of his crazy adventures.

Corgan’s story is no different as he relayed a tale of a night of partying spontaneously in Vegas with Rodman. After the ’96-’97 NBA Finals, the two hopped on a jet and traveled from Park City to Vegas, staying up all night to gamble and then returning in the morning for a media event. As Corgan tells it, Rodman decided to go back out to Vegas as soon as the event was over, but he couldn’t keep up with the athlete and stayed behind, leaving Rodman to party on alone.

Ironically, Rodman’s coach found out and blamed Corgan for the whole ordeal, saying he was negatively influencing the star defensive player when really, it was the other way around—or so Corgan says anyways.