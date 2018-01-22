This past Friday morning, a man was killed and a woman, critically injured after a fire in the East Chatham neighborhood on the Southside, according to fire officials.





According to a NBC report, before 9 a.m. in the 900 block of East 86th Street, crews were called regarding the fire according to spokesman Larry Merritt of the Chicago Fire Department.

The news outlet reports it was put out, shortly after.

NBC reports an elderly woman was taken to Trinity Hospital and a man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. The news outlet reports they were both in critical condition, according to Merritt.

Though officials did not confirm their exact ages, the man was thought to be in his 20s – and was later pronounced dead, according to the fire department as well as the news outlet.

NBC reports that any additional information has not been released, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The news outlet also reports the cause of the fire is under investigation but according to officials, the home’s smoke detector was not working.

To check your home’s smoke detector, ensuring you and your family’s safety, check out the how-to video below, courtesy of SheKnows.