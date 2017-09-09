“It was the soda tax or layoffs” – Cook County Board President Preckwinkle sticks to her guns and the soda tax

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle isn’t budging on the wildly unpopular penny-per-ounce soda tax.

The tax had already survived a lawsuit, and now current legislature is taking aim to kill it.

Preckwinkle seemed to brush off the politicking.

“The people of Cook County didn’t elect me to worry about my next election, the elected me to do the best job I can, and that’s what I’m trying to do,” Preckwinkle said in an interview with WBBM Newsradio.





Cook County's soda tax was a courageous step https://t.co/VrnkxPK02u — Toni Preckwinkle (@ToniPreckwinkle) August 30, 2017

A motion to repeal the tax is expected to come before the Cook County Board next week, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

The soda tax went into effect earlier this summer, and was immediately unpopular. Confusion around taxing sparkling water drinks like La Croix further added to the unpopularity after customers were incorrectly taxed for these type of drinks at Walgreens.

Costco’s famous $1.50 soda and hot dog deal at their food court now comes with an additional feed in Cook County to account for the soda tax, and free slurpee day from 7-Eleven was unable to take place on account of the soda tax.

Many have commented that they can, and have been, simply driving across county lines to buy soda without the tax.