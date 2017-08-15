Solar eclipse glasses are hard to come by, but Alder Planetarium is making sure no one will be in the dark

The North American solar eclipse is happening next week, and, thanks to the black-out hype, people are having trouble getting their hands on protective viewing glasses.

With a lot of stores already sold out of the shades, Alder Planetarium is coming in with a big win:

They’ll be handing out glasses this week in Chicago.

Scientists and health experts warn viewing the historic eclipse without the glasses could cause permanent eye damage, but you can get a free pair at the following dates and locations across town:





Wednesday, August 16 at Daley Plaza, from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 17 at the south end of Grant Park, from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Friday, August 18 at Lagunitas Brewing Co. (2607 W. 17th St.), from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.

If you happen to be going to Alder this week, you will also be given a pair with admission, and you can even watch the event at the Alder Planetarium’s Eclipse Fest happening on Monday.

Get more details on the solar eclipse viewing locations around Chicagoland here.

