Someone is using Chance the Rapper’s Lollapalooza appearance to raise money for Chicago Schools

Chance the Rapper has made it his mission to give back to his city, especially its children. In the spirit of his commitment, Reddit user u/lostinthedetailschi created a poster for the rapper’s set at Lollapalooza. The net proceeds, they said, would be donated to Chance’s via his non-profit, SocialWorks:

The Reddit user said that the poster is available on Etsy.

Following a less-than productive meeting with Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, Chance encouraged the public to donate money to Chicago public schools.





With the backing of SocialWorks, Chance can regularly be seen expressing his desire to support Chicago Public Schools.