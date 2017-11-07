Sammy Sosa was seen in public again and his skin transformation has Twitter freaking out

Well, it’s getting to be that spooky time of the year – so it seems appropriate to check on Sammy Sosa’s status….

Just seen this on my IG feed and I swear, I hope I run into Sammy Sosa because I need to ask him a few questions. https://t.co/QGRZbW8a4F—

Erika Fernandez (@CurlsAndSports) November 07, 2017

And uhm…..what?

Let’s all hope that was just a bad take….

Faltan 4 días para el Gran Cumpleaños de Sammy Sosa en París!!! https://t.co/gnHzn1BqWl—

FRANKLIN MIRABAL (@Elreydelaradio) November 07, 2017

Nope. Okay, this is getting worse, very fast.

I think we can all agree life after baseball has not been kind to Sammy.

Sosa was last seen on social media back in July when he appeared as a Pepto Bismol-colored fella on ESPN:

Sammy Sosa out here lookin like Pepto Bismal. https://t.co/1xdKo84Bko—

OXTAIL GAWD (@ThatDudeMCFLY) July 13, 2017

It also appears as if there is a new photo entry for the “Neapolitan Sammy”:

Sammy Sosa really living his life as a one man Neapolitan Ice Cream https://t.co/enU75FS5ML—

Ol' QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) July 13, 2017

Is Slammin’ Sammy just want to be Bob the Brain from “Stranger Things 2” post-Halloween?! IS HE IN THE UPSIDE DOWN?!!?! OMGGGGGG!

Who wore the Bob Newby mask better: Sammy Sosa or Sean Astin? https://t.co/aCgKKF5UFc—

Scott Krinch (@scottiekrinch) November 07, 2017

Whether we get to the bottom of this or not…let’s just savor social media’s reaction to Sosa’s latest transformation….and then hide your kids. #Yeesh