Sammy Sosa was seen in public again and his skin transformation has Twitter freaking out

Well, it’s getting to be that spooky time of the year – so it seems appropriate to check on Sammy Sosa’s status….
Just seen this on my IG feed and I swear, I hope I run into Sammy Sosa because I need to ask him a few questions. https://t.co/QGRZbW8a4F—
Erika Fernandez (@CurlsAndSports) November 07, 2017
And uhm…..what?
Let’s all hope that was just a bad take….
Faltan 4 días para el Gran Cumpleaños de Sammy Sosa en París!!! https://t.co/gnHzn1BqWl—
FRANKLIN MIRABAL (@Elreydelaradio) November 07, 2017
Nope. Okay, this is getting worse, very fast.
I think we can all agree life after baseball has not been kind to Sammy.
Sosa was last seen on social media back in July when he appeared as a Pepto Bismol-colored fella on ESPN:
Sammy Sosa out here lookin like Pepto Bismal. https://t.co/1xdKo84Bko—
OXTAIL GAWD (@ThatDudeMCFLY) July 13, 2017
It also appears as if there is a new photo entry for the “Neapolitan Sammy”:
Sammy Sosa really living his life as a one man Neapolitan Ice Cream https://t.co/enU75FS5ML—
Ol' QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) July 13, 2017
Is Slammin’ Sammy just want to be Bob the Brain from “Stranger Things 2” post-Halloween?! IS HE IN THE UPSIDE DOWN?!!?! OMGGGGGG!
Who wore the Bob Newby mask better: Sammy Sosa or Sean Astin? https://t.co/aCgKKF5UFc—
Scott Krinch (@scottiekrinch) November 07, 2017
Whether we get to the bottom of this or not…let’s just savor social media’s reaction to Sosa’s latest transformation….and then hide your kids. #Yeesh
Sammy Sosa outchea looking like Flabber from Beetleborgs. https://t.co/Yc8i39P396—
Cornflake (@Jimmy2Toes_) November 07, 2017