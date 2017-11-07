Sammy Sosa was seen in public again and his skin transformation has Twitter freaking out
Well, it’s getting to be that spooky time of the year – so it seems appropriate to check on Sammy Sosa’s status….

And uhm…..what?

Let’s all hope that was just a bad take….

Nope. Okay, this is getting worse, very fast.

I think we can all agree life after baseball has not been kind to Sammy.

Sosa was last seen on social media back in July when he appeared as a Pepto Bismol-colored fella on ESPN:

It also appears as if there is a new photo entry for the “Neapolitan Sammy”:

Is Slammin’ Sammy just want to be Bob the Brain from “Stranger Things 2” post-Halloween?! IS HE IN THE UPSIDE DOWN?!!?! OMGGGGGG!

Whether we get to the bottom of this or not…let’s just savor social media’s reaction to Sosa’s latest transformation….and then hide your kids. #Yeesh

