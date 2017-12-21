Menu
Christmas tree Read this Next

Take a look at 5 of Chicago's finest holiday attractions
Advertisement

At the corner of S Artesian and W 51st in the Gage Park neighborhood sits Walter S Christopher Elementary School. Like most elementary schools it is rather unassuming, but this one has a very special student that’s worthy of the attention.


RELATED: This hospital cafeteria worker went above and beyond to bring a Merry Christmas to sick children

Fifth-grader Maritza Gonzalez is dedicated to community service. She’s worked with YMCA of Metro Chicago community school programming since she was only a first-grader.

“She is always happy to participate in the enrichment activities and shows enthusiasm about all the programs the Y offers at Christopher,” Christopher YMCA-Community Schools Initiative Program Manager Emily Goddard told the Patch.

Maritza is a big help to staff, especially her Y-CSI Youth Enrichment Instructor Jasmine. “Maritza stays true to herself and she shows a lot of leadership skills, she is not a follower,” said Jasmine. “Every day she asks how she can help and gives me great ideas. She is always helping me execute an activity with the younger students.”

Added Emily, “I look forward to seeing Maritza’s smiling face in the program each day!”

One of Maritza’s favorite activities is chess but she also loves to play basketball at the YMCA. And it may be a shock to some, but she also enjoys working on homework.

According to the school’s CPS website, “Christopher provides a general academic program for Grades one through eight and a special education program for students with physical disabilities and other health impairments. Special education students are educated along with their non-disabled peers in a caring and inclusive community.”

RELATED: When this group of bikers heard that a sixth grader was being bullied, they gave him a fearsome escort to school

While the city has its fair share of issues, its stories like Maritza’s that offer bright hope for the future.

South Side student eager to help anyone around her she can this Holiday season Screenshot Google Maps
Author placeholder image About the author:
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

Multiple harassment cases at Chicago plant finally addressed in letter
Rare Chicago

Multiple harassment cases at Chicago plant finally addressed in letter

,
INVESTIGATION: Ohio priest threw himself off the Aqua building Wednesday
Rare Chicago

INVESTIGATION: Ohio priest threw himself off the Aqua building Wednesday

,
Food stamps to be reinstated before Christmas in Illinois
Rare Chicago

Food stamps to be reinstated before Christmas in Illinois

,
FM station will begin broadcasting “king of conspiracy” Alex Jones from the top of Trump Tower starting next month
Rare Chicago

FM station will begin broadcasting “king of conspiracy” Alex Jones from the top of Trump Tower starting next month

,
Start up airline WOW is offering a huge Christmas sale for Chicago fliers
Rare Chicago

Start up airline WOW is offering a huge Christmas sale for Chicago fliers

,
Advertisement