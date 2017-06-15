Southwest Airlines is offering deals for their travelers for their 46th birthday

The budget airline is offering low-priced flights with a sale that offers tickets for as low as $39 for a one-way trip, according to Travel & Leisure.
The seats, travel days and markets for the offers are limited and blackout dates — like holidays — apply, according to the Southwest website.
Regional travel — to and from East Coast cities, for example — are the cheapest, with one-way travel from Oakland, California, to Reno, Nevada, at $39.
Other trips include $130 one-way from Atlanta to Las Vegas or $132 one-way from Atlanta to Los Angeles; $59 one-way from Columbus, Ohio, to Washington; $69 one-way from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Nassau, Bahamas; and $135 one-way from Austin, Texas, to Seattle.
Travel & Leisure reported that most sale prices are on Monday through Thursday flights between August 22 and December 16.
Reservations for low-price tickets must be made by June 15 at 11:50 p.m. in the time zone in the city of departure. The tickets are non refundable.
Flights from Chicago Midway Airport:
- To Albany, NY starting at $130 or 7,755 points one-way
- To Atlanta, GA starting at $112 or 6,549 points one-way
- To Austin, TX starting at $160 or 9,764 points one-way
- To Baltimore/Washington, MD starting at $130 or 7,755 points one-way
- To Birmingham, AL starting at $130 or 7,755 points one-way
- To Buffalo/Niagara, NY starting at $118 or 6,951 points one-way
- To Charleston, SC starting at $130 or 7,755 points one-way
- To Charlotte, NC starting at $130 or 7,722 points one-way
- To Cincinnati, OH starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way
- To Cleveland, OH starting at $101 or 5,813 points one-way
- To Columbus, OH starting at $101 or 5,813 points one-way
- To Dallas (Love Field), TX starting at $133 or 7,956 points one-way
- To Denver, CO starting at $155 or 9,429 points one-way
- To Detroit, MI starting at $69 or 3,669 points one-way
- To Flint, MI starting at $69 or 3,669 points one-way
- To Ft. Myers, FL starting at $130 or 7,755 points one-way
- To Hartford, CT starting at $160 or 9,764 points one-way
- To Houston (Hobby), TX starting at $160 or 10,036 points one-way
- To Indianapolis, IN starting at $63 or 3,268 points one-way
- To Jacksonville, FL starting at $160 or 9,764 points one-way
- To Kansas City, MO starting at $107 or 6,215 points one-way
- To Louisville, KY starting at $100 or 5,712 points one-way
- To Manchester, NH starting at $85 or 4,741 points one-way
- To Memphis, TN starting at $99 or 5,645 points one-way
- To Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN starting at $102 or 5,880 points one-way
- To Nashville, TN starting at $129 or 7,688 points one-way
- To New Orleans, LA starting at $156 or 9,760 points one-way
- To New York/Newark, NJ starting at $86 or 4,808 points one-way
- To Norfolk, VA starting at $94 or 5,344 points one-way
- To Oakland, CA starting at $158 or 9,630 points one-way
- To Oklahoma City, OK starting at $94 or 5,344 points one-way
- To Omaha, NE starting at $122 or 7,186 points one-way
- To Orlando, FL starting at $153 or 9,295 points one-way
- To Philadelphia, PA starting at $128 or 7,621 points one-way
- To Phoenix, AZ starting at $160 or 9,764 points one-way
- To Pittsburgh, PA starting at $122 or 7,219 points one-way
- To Providence, RI starting at $85 or 4,741 points one-way
- To Raleigh/Durham, NC starting at $121 or 7,152 points one-way
- To San Diego, CA starting at $160 or 9,764 points one-way
- To San Francisco, CA starting at $165 or 10,099 points one-way
- To San Jose, CA starting at $142 or 8,559 points one-way
- To Seattle/Tacoma, WA starting at $160 or 9,764 points one-way
- To St. Louis, MO starting at $116 or 6,817 points one-way
- To Tampa, FL starting at $160 or 9,764 points one-way
- To Washington (Reagan National), DC starting at $102 or 5,880 points one-way
The full list of destinations under the Southwest sale can be found at Southwest.com.