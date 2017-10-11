Southwest’s latest sale is offering flights out of Midway for as low as $49

Winter is coming, and if there is one thing Chicagoans love to do is get out of town. Well, it’s the perfect time to use all those stockpiled vacation days and escape somewhere warmer: Southwest is kicking off its twice-a-year 72-hour sale, offering tickets between Oct. 31 and Dec. 19 and Jan. 3 through Feb. 14 on the cheap.

National rates start at just $42 for a one-way ticket, with several round-trip itineraries — including Los Angeles to Albuquerque, NM, and Houston to New Orleans — available for under $100. International discounts start at $59 each way but come with day-of-travel restrictions including no travel on Fridays and Sundays.





Here’s a list of flights available from Midway Airport for $49:

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio

Detroit, Michigan

Flint, Michigan

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Indianapolis, Indiana

Kansas City, Missouri

Louisville, Kentucky

Memphis, Tennessee

Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota

Omaha, Nebraska

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

St. Louis, Missouri

There’s even a flight from Midway airport to Cancun, Mexico for $189.

Intrigued? You’ll have to pull the trigger quickly — seats are limited, and the sale ends Thursday night at 11:59 pm