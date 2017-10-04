St. Charles man recovering at home after being shot during Las Vegas massacre

Scott Lee, a husband and father of three from St. Charles, went to Las Vegas to celebrate his 50th birthday with his wife and another couple. The four of them had enjoyed all three days of the Route 91 Harvest Festival until Sunday night happened.

Lee and his group were sitting in elevated bleachers before Jason Aldean’s set, when they heard the first round of shots from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay ring out.





But it wasn’t until the second round happened that they realized what was going on and started to run away.

The group of four made it out of the venue safely, but when they were crossing the parking lot, Lee’s leg gave out. That’s when he felt blood.

“I tied a tourniquet around my leg, I fell out of the parking lot and bystanders were there instantly,” Lee told WGN 9. “And they threw myself, and another young lady who had been shot in the chest, in the back of a pick-up truck and they took us right to a hospital — dropped us off.”

Doctors say the bullet was a clean shot through Lee’s thigh, going right through from back to front.

Lee is back home in St. Charles recovering. He wishes he could have a chance to thank the courageous people that helped him during the chaotic and tumultuous time.

Lee is one of the more than 500 injured during the attack on Sunday night.