Stan’s Donuts and Coffee is offering 88 cent doughnuts this Saturday

Everyone loves doughnuts in the morning and this Saturday, Stan’s Donuts & Coffee is helping Chicagoans celebrate the birthday of their bakery with 88 cent doughnuts served all day long.

Stan’s began as a famous Los Angeles bakery and quickly landed itself in Chicago when Stan Berman, founder of the shop, partnered with Rich Labriola, president of the Labriola Baking Company, who was well known in Chicago. The two came together to expand Stan’s business and bring it to the Midwest where the company flourished, according to Stan’s website.

With six Chicago locations already, the company is expected to expand by adding two to three additional Chicago locations in the near future and, quickly being dubbed the “best doughnut in Chicago,” the Windy City isn’t complaining. Another thing we’re not complaining about: the discounted glazed doughnuts that can be purchased to celebrate Stan’s 88th birthday, according to the Chicagoist.

The offer is limited to their famous glazed doughnuts and will only be available while supplies last, so Chicagoans better start lining up outside their nearest Stan’s location if they want to snag a doughnut for less than half-price.

With 88 cent glazed doughnuts, you may as well order yourself one of Stan’s other beloved treats such as the lemon pistachio doughnut because, even at full price, Stan’s doughnuts are worth it here in Chicago.