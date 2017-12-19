If you are a Chi-towner, then you understand the cult-like allegiance to Stan’s Donuts – which have been popping up like nobodies business.





And if you’re a die-hard fan, then you know the chain’s opening doorbuster: the first 100 people in line at a new location wins free donuts for life.

I kid you not.

So to celebrate the opening of the Magnificent Mile flagship store at 181 N. Michigan Ave. — Stan’s is taking it to the next level.

Of those 100 boxes — 99 of them will contain glazed donuts plus other prizes but only one of the boxes will hold a donut drenched in edible gold leaf, and whoever has their hands on the gold donut — will win free donuts for life. Step aside Willy Wonka, Stan’s got you beat.

The store will host a grand opening celebration on December 30th [thought the actual open date will be on the 23rd according to TimeOut Chicago] and per usual, the first 100 guests in line when the store opens its doors on 6 a.m. Saturday, December 30th — will receive a free boxed donut.