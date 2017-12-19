Menu
peter francis geraci Read this Next

Local celebrity attorney can't seem to get a win in his own court battles
Advertisement

If you are a Chi-towner, then you understand the cult-like allegiance to Stan’s Donuts – which have been popping up like nobodies business.


And if you’re a die-hard fan, then you know the chain’s opening doorbuster: the first 100 people in line at a new location wins free donuts for life.

RELATED: Firecakes Donuts opens Oak Park location, announces two others

I kid you not.

So to celebrate the opening of the Magnificent Mile flagship store at 181 N. Michigan Ave. — Stan’s is taking it to the next level.

RELATED: Two police officers say a Dunkin’ Donuts worker saw their badges and refused to serve them

Of those 100 boxes — 99 of them will contain glazed donuts plus other prizes but only one of the boxes will hold a donut drenched in edible gold leaf, and whoever has their hands on the gold donut — will win free donuts for life. Step aside Willy Wonka, Stan’s got you beat.

The store will host a grand opening celebration on December 30th [thought the actual open date will be on the 23rd according to TimeOut Chicago] and per usual, the first 100 guests in line when the store opens its doors on 6 a.m. Saturday, December 30th — will receive a free boxed donut.

If you find Stan’s Gold Donut, you could win donuts FOR LIFE Stan's Donuts and Coffee Chicago's Facebook
Author placeholder image About the author:
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Millennial New Year’s resolutions is Twitter’s newest meme — and millennials won’t be pleased

Millennial New Year’s resolutions is Twitter’s newest meme — and millennials won’t be pleased

Happy holidays! Tyson and I wish you nothing but the best for 2018

Happy holidays! Tyson and I wish you nothing but the best for 2018

America’s favorite snack company pulled no punches in hilarious viral Twitter war

America’s favorite snack company pulled no punches in hilarious viral Twitter war

A video showing just how to ditch that popcorn ceiling has many cheering, but some aren’t convinced

A video showing just how to ditch that popcorn ceiling has many cheering, but some aren’t convinced

Comparing the Republican tax bill to slavery and Armageddon is really stupid and damages our discourse

Comparing the Republican tax bill to slavery and Armageddon is really stupid and damages our discourse

Local celebrity attorney can’t seem to get a win in his own court battles
Rare Chicago

Local celebrity attorney can’t seem to get a win in his own court battles

,
This would-be carjacker should have thought twice about who he was trying to steal from
Rare Chicago

This would-be carjacker should have thought twice about who he was trying to steal from

,
Woman accused of burning five toddlers at a daycare center with a hot glue gun is denied bail
Rare Chicago

Woman accused of burning five toddlers at a daycare center with a hot glue gun is denied bail

,
In final bill, commuters to lose transit, parking and biking benefits
Rare Chicago

In final bill, commuters to lose transit, parking and biking benefits

,
Advertisement