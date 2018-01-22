Menu
lyft Read this Next

Family of 80-year-old crossing guard hit by Lyft driver is suing the rideshare company
Advertisement

If you are a Stan’s fan, prepare for extra sprinkles on your day because the Loop just rolled in a brand new Stan’s Donuts and Coffee spot.


According to an abc7 report, the addition is located at 181 N. Michigan Ave. near Lake St. in the Loop, perfect for commuters, workers and tourists alike – Stan’s Donuts are easy to love but sharing? Well, that’s a different story.

The news outlet reports it is one of eight spots in Chi-town, not only boasting the California-style donut but also bagels, ice cream, espresso drinks and more. And trust us when we tell you, if you have never been – you will definitely want to try a couple of Stan’s zany and also classic flavors.

RELATED: If you find Stan’s Gold Donut, you could win donuts FOR LIFE

If you are curious to know what is on the menu, there is something for everyone from Biscoff filled donut pockets [a personal favorite] to your classic glazed donut, and even a vegan option that is actually tasty.

And if you need to wash down your specialty baked good with La Colombe coffee, Stan’s offers lattes, mochas, cappuccinos as well as “Stan’s Frappes” to which I will vouch are all as good [if not better] than what Starbuck’s offers. Hands. Down.

Sound too good to be true? Swing on in and take a look around for yourself.

RELATED: DONUT RED ALERT: Glazed and Infused to close all locations

For more info, you can check out the full menu here.

Their hours are:

Friday and Saturday:

6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday to Thursday:

6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Add sprinkles to your Monday at Stan’s Donut’s new Loop location Stan's Donuts Facebook
Author placeholder image About the author:
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Want beer and wine for free? Fly American Airlines this April

Want beer and wine for free? Fly American Airlines this April

College pastor conducted a gay wedding and got fired over it

College pastor conducted a gay wedding and got fired over it

Rahm guarantee’s hat to be thrown in ring for Apple’s new campus

Rahm guarantee’s hat to be thrown in ring for Apple’s new campus

Chicago along with 19 other cities to compete for Amazon HQ2

Chicago along with 19 other cities to compete for Amazon HQ2

2 Chicago teens who committed a sexual assault on Facebook Live have learned their fate

2 Chicago teens who committed a sexual assault on Facebook Live have learned their fate

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement