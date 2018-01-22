If you are a Stan’s fan, prepare for extra sprinkles on your day because the Loop just rolled in a brand new Stan’s Donuts and Coffee spot.





According to an abc7 report, the addition is located at 181 N. Michigan Ave. near Lake St. in the Loop, perfect for commuters, workers and tourists alike – Stan’s Donuts are easy to love but sharing? Well, that’s a different story.

The news outlet reports it is one of eight spots in Chi-town, not only boasting the California-style donut but also bagels, ice cream, espresso drinks and more. And trust us when we tell you, if you have never been – you will definitely want to try a couple of Stan’s zany and also classic flavors.

If you are curious to know what is on the menu, there is something for everyone from Biscoff filled donut pockets [a personal favorite] to your classic glazed donut, and even a vegan option that is actually tasty.

And if you need to wash down your specialty baked good with La Colombe coffee, Stan’s offers lattes, mochas, cappuccinos as well as “Stan’s Frappes” to which I will vouch are all as good [if not better] than what Starbuck’s offers. Hands. Down.

Sound too good to be true? Swing on in and take a look around for yourself.

For more info, you can check out the full menu here.

Their hours are:

Friday and Saturday:

6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday to Thursday:

6 a.m. to 9 p.m.