Traveling for the holidays means a few things, stressful airports, jam packed lines, and spending way too much money on a last minute ticket. But one airline is changing all of this for the better, WOW airlines is just in time for those Chicago travelers and/or those who may want to gift someone a plane ticket!





RELATED: According to science Chicago is officially the best city to celebrate Christmas



However, if one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to travel more, now may be the perfect opportunity to pick up a Christmas present for yourself. #TREATYOSELF.

Straight out of Iceland, the airline WOW air is offering a 50 percent discount on round-trip flights from O’Hare Airport to Europe. Customers booking flights from 6 a.m. CST Friday to 6 p.m. CST Saturday can get the discount using the promo code: WOWXMAS.

Right now, you can book roundtrip flights from O’Hare, and other U.S. cities, to places like London, Paris, Amsterdam, Dublin, Barcelona, and over a dozen other international destinations WOW flies to between now and May 15, 2018 for literally hundreds of dollars less than you would normally.

In fact, after a few quick searches we were able to find roundtrip flights from New York to Paris for $225, roundtrip flights from Los Angeles to Amsterdam for $250, and roundtrip flights from Boston to Reykjavik for $165. The cheapest flights we could find on any other airlines for the same travel dates were $389, $728, and $441. You’ll also need to book before 6:59pm on December 23, when the promotion expires.

“WOW Air knows that the holidays…can be a little stressful,” WOW Air founder and CEO, Skúli Mogensen, said in a statement. “[We] hope this exciting deal will put a smile on all of our customers [and] give them a chance to relax in the New Year.”

Of course, since WOW Air is a budget carrier, there are some restrictions and fine print to consider. For one, you have to pay to select your seats and for any baggage, yes that includes a carry-on, besides a personal item.

RELATED: Chicago gets ready to bear the cold hand of another Polar Vortex on its way for Christmas



Also, every flight makes a stop in Reykjavic, so unless that’s your final destination you won’t be flying non-stop. That said, those are two minor factors to consider when you realize how much money you’ll be saving in the aggregate.

Happy early Christmas travelers!