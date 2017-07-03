Stay safe Chicago: watch this safety video to know the difference between fireworks and gunshots

There will be a lot of fireworks going off in Chicago this week and into the weekend, making for an exciting and fun week in the city!

While fireworks are fun, you must be careful with them. There are many precautions that you need to do to stay safe while lighting fireworks and watching the show, but also, to know the difference between fireworks vs. gunshots noises.

The Ukrainian Village Neighborhood Watch has put out a video to help you tell the difference between the two noises.





Listen to this video below, it could keep you and your loved ones safe: