Tinley Park house holiday decorations take it to the top level
If you have Netflix, chances are you’ve- completely binged on the hit original series, “Stranger Things,”- or you’ve scrolled passed it and roll your eyes. Well, get ready to roll because the Upside Down isn’t going anywhere, in fact it’s getting bigger.


RELATED: Stranger Things gets this Chicago location all wrong and it’s awkward

So big that they have their very own convention coming soon, Stranger Con. Thanks to Creation Entertainment, all things Strange will be a massive collection of fans and stars from the show, and yes that means Millie Bobby Brown will headline.

And it’s coming right here to Chicago! At the Westin O’Hare, scheduled for June 23-24. Don’t worry, no Demogorgon or Shadow Monster invited.

The event site claims no one will be disappointed,

“This convention is different from any you’ve ever been to before. We guarantee you a seat to see all the stars, so there’s no camping out or hoping to just catch a glimpse. Your only concern is having the time of your life alongside them!”

Early bird ticket prices begin at $359 for tickets with some premium options reaching to $699. I guess all those people who have their Halloween costumes from last year can rock them in one place.

RELATED: If you liked the Stranger Things pop up bar, you will LOVE this..

What a better reason to celebrate the fact they just got signed for season 3?!

Mariana writes for Rare Chicago.
