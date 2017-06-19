Streeterville woman shot and killed in early morning gunfire

Shots rang out near the North Side Chicago early Sunday morning as an unknown offender opened fire, killing a 25-year-old woman from the Streeterville neighborhood.

The young woman who died has been identified as Raven Lemons, who was simply standing on the sidewalk with a friend when the attacker began firing rounds. Lemons received a bullet to the head and was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital as soon as police arrived on the scene, according to NBC.

Police have not yet recovered any suspects in this investigation and are still searching, while residents of the usually quiet neighborhood vividly recall the sound of the gun. Living just a short walk from Navy Pier, residents of the Streeterville area told NBC they could recall at least five blaring gunshots ringing out in the distance the night Lemons was murdered.

“It’s very shocking,” Vishal Broker, who has lived in the area for the last 10 years, told NBC. “Surprising, because I live like a block away, and this is the first time I’m hearing of a shooting in my neighborhood, so kind of scary.”

Authorities are continuing to investigate this seemingly random crime, but with 8 other bodies to bring justice for and 49 wounded, there is much to accomplish — and those numbers only count this past weekend. With a total of 57 people shot, this weekend’s mass violence outpaced the same time last year by at least one, according to CBS.